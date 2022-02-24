Chelsea vs Liverpool, League Cup final: The first major domestic trophy of the 2021-22 season will be fiercely contested when the Blues and Reds clash at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (11:30 am ET).

The Blues are fresh off a successful return to the domestic and continental game after claim global supremacy at the Club World Cup. First it was a hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, followed by a Champions League triumph over Lille to extend their winning streak to six games across all competitions. It’s rarely, if ever, been pretty or dominant during the current stretch, but Thomas Tuchel’s side has found ways to dig deep late in games and hold tight to an early lead — whatever the task at hand. Liverpool, however, pose a far greater threat than most any other side in the world, with Leeds United bearing witness to that undeniable fact.

The 6-0 drubbing of Leeds is one thing, but Liverpool’s current nine-game winning streak (by a combined score of 25-3 – all competitions) is something else, as Jurgen Klopp’s side grows in stature and strength seemingly every time they take the field. Luis Diaz has taken to life in Liverpool like a duck to water, slotting into the starting lineup when any one (or two) of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino were unavailable due to injuries or international duty. It’s been a seamless transition for the Reds, who closed the gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points on Wednesday. Sunday’s League Cup final will perfectly set the stage for the final dozen games of the league season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Hakim Ziyech (knock), Reece James (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (undisclosed), Callum Hudson-Odoi (knock) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (ankle) | OUT: Roberto Firmino (groin)

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am Sunday

TV: ESPN

Online: ESPN+

