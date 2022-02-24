Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace vs Burnley is an intriguing clash in south London on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium ) as both teams are buoyed by midweek wins. STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE v BURNLEY

Patrick Vieira was a relieved man after Palace won 4-1 at Watford in midweek as that was the Eagles’ first win of 2022 and they are now battling for a top 10 finish. After a good run in the fall of 2021, Palace had fallen off in recent months. However, they did lose Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate to the Africa Cup of Nations. All three are back and Zaha scored two beauties late on to seal the win at Watford. He holds the key to Palace pushing for a top 10 finish.

As for Burnley, they go into this game full of confidence too after they sealed back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season. Sean Dyche’s side hammered Brighton last weekend and beat Tottenham at home in midweek, as they scored four goals and kept two clean sheets and they finally looked like a proper Burnley side with new signing Wout Weghorst leading the line expertly. With games in-hand they’ve given themselves a great chance of staying up and they’ve dragged the likes of Leeds, Brentford and Everton into the relegation scrap.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathan Ferguson, Vicente Guaita and Joel Ward all remain out, as Patrick Vieira may choose to rotate his side from their midweek win at Watford. In attack he could start the likes of Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze, while Jack Butland is set to start in goal again.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain out, while Ashley Westwood is now available and both Maxwel Cornet and Charlie Taylor should be available.

