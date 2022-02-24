Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and Eric Cantona takes center stage.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 13, as below we focus on the mercurial genius Eric Cantona.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 13 – Eric Cantona scores incredible chip, drops iconic celebration

This will go down as one of the most iconic goal and celebration combinations in history.

Eric Cantona is a true Manchester United legend and his silky skills on the ball, incredible hunger to win and supreme self-confidence made him the talisman of a team which dominated the early years of the Premier League.

In this moment in particular, Cantona basked in the glory of his incredible chip for Manchester United at Old Trafford against Sunderland in 1996.

The way he held his arms in the air, stood still and was the calmest person in Old Trafford while tens of thousands of fans lost the plot around him truly summed up the Frenchman.

With his collar up, Cantona was coolness personified.

Cantona won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups with Manchester United as he helped Sir Alex Ferguson create a dynasty and he was truly the final piece of the jigsaw to give the Red Devils’ the confidence to dominate English soccer for over a decade.

