The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League knockout rounds are at the second leg stage

How does this all work? We’ve got you.

The eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage dropped down to the Europa League knockout round, where they face the teams who finished second in their Europa League groups. The winners of these two-legged knockout games then advance to the last 16 to play one of the eight Europa League group winners in March.

As for the Europa Conference League knockout round, the eight teams who finished second in their Europa Conference League groups face the eight teams who finished third in their Europa League groups in a knockout round. The winners of these two-legged knockout games then advance to the last 16 to play one of the eight Europa Conference League group winners in March.

In the Europa League knockout round there are some huge clubs who have dropped down from the Champions League, as Borussia Dortmund face Glasgow Rangers, while Barcelona vs Napoli is the tie of the round. RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad, Atalanta vs Olympiacos and Zenit vs Real Betis are also extremely tasty ties.

In the Europa Conference League knockout round, Leicester City face Danish side Randers FC as they dropped down from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League.

Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Knockout round – Feb. 17 and Feb. 24

How to watch: Paramount+

Europa League playoff schedule

Second legs on Feb. 24

Olympiacos vs Atalanta

Lazio vs Porto

Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig

Braga vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla

Napoli vs Barcelona

First legs results on Feb. 17 – Europa League wrap

Sevilla 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta 2-1 Olympiacos

RB Leipzig 2-2 Real Sociedad

Barcelona 1-1 Napoli

Zenit St Petersburg 2-3 Real Betis

Borussia Dortmund 2-4 Rangers

Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Braga

Porto 2-1 Lazio

Europa Conference League playoff schedule

Second legs on Feb. 24

Marseille 3-1 Qarabag

PSV 1-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Fenerbahce 2-3 Slavia Prague

Midtjylland 1-0 PAOK

Leicester City 4-1 Randers

Celtic 1-3 Bodo/Glimt

Sparta Prague 0-1 Partizan Belgrade

Rapid Vienna 2-1 Vitesse

First leg results on Feb. 17

Qarabag vs Marseille

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs PSV

Slavia Prague vs Fenerbache

PAOK vs Midtjylland

Randers vs Leicester City

Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic

Partizan Belgrade vs Sparta Prague

Vitesse vs Rapid Vienna

Europa League odds

