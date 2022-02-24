The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League knockout rounds are at the second leg stage
How does this all work? We’ve got you.
The eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage dropped down to the Europa League knockout round, where they face the teams who finished second in their Europa League groups. The winners of these two-legged knockout games then advance to the last 16 to play one of the eight Europa League group winners in March.
As for the Europa Conference League knockout round, the eight teams who finished second in their Europa Conference League groups face the eight teams who finished third in their Europa League groups in a knockout round. The winners of these two-legged knockout games then advance to the last 16 to play one of the eight Europa Conference League group winners in March.
In the Europa League knockout round there are some huge clubs who have dropped down from the Champions League, as Borussia Dortmund face Glasgow Rangers, while Barcelona vs Napoli is the tie of the round. RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad, Atalanta vs Olympiacos and Zenit vs Real Betis are also extremely tasty ties.
In the Europa Conference League knockout round, Leicester City face Danish side Randers FC as they dropped down from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League.
Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.
How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League
Date: Knockout round – Feb. 17 and Feb. 24
How to watch: Paramount+
Europa League playoff schedule
Second legs on Feb. 24
Olympiacos vs Atalanta
Lazio vs Porto
Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig
Braga vs Sheriff Tiraspol
Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund
Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg
Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla
Napoli vs Barcelona
First legs results on Feb. 17 – Europa League wrap
Sevilla 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta 2-1 Olympiacos
RB Leipzig 2-2 Real Sociedad
Barcelona 1-1 Napoli
Zenit St Petersburg 2-3 Real Betis
Borussia Dortmund 2-4 Rangers
Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Braga
Porto 2-1 Lazio
Europa Conference League playoff schedule
Second legs on Feb. 24
Marseille 3-1 Qarabag
PSV 1-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Fenerbahce 2-3 Slavia Prague
Midtjylland 1-0 PAOK
Leicester City 4-1 Randers
Celtic 1-3 Bodo/Glimt
Sparta Prague 0-1 Partizan Belgrade
Rapid Vienna 2-1 Vitesse
First leg results on Feb. 17
Qarabag vs Marseille
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs PSV
Slavia Prague vs Fenerbache
PAOK vs Midtjylland
Randers vs Leicester City
Bodo/Glimt vs Celtic
Partizan Belgrade vs Sparta Prague
Vitesse vs Rapid Vienna
Europa League odds
