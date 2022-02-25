Brentford vs Newcastle is a massive relegation six-pointer in west London on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium ) as the Bees and Magpies are heading in very different directions. STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD v NEWCASTLE

Thomas Frank’s Brentford have lost six of their last seven games and have been sucked into the relegation battle. If they lost at home on Saturday they will be overtaken by Newcastle. That is how much of a slump they’ve suffered after a wonderful first few months in their debut Premier League season. Brentford need to get he ball to Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo in dangerous situations more and they will be hoping that Christian Eriksen, who is available to play this weekend for the first time since his cardiac arrest last summer, can play a huge part in their battle to stay out of the bottom three.

As for Newcastle, they are six games unbeaten and Eddie Howe’s side are out of the bottom three. That is a big achievement but with Watford and Burnley picking up big wins in recent weeks, they are still not out of trouble. Kieran Trippier is a big loss, so too was Allan Saint-Maximin last week, as Newcastle need all of their key players to be fit and available if they’re going to drag themselves away from the relegation zone. On paper, this squad should now be a midtable side, at worst, as the splurge in the January transfer window significantly strengthened the squad. Let’s see if Newcastle can keep their great run going and jump above Brentford in the process.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Christian Eriksen will be in the squad and could make his long-awaited return which would be a huge boost for Brentford. Ivan Toney fit too, while Zanka is recovering from a thigh injury but Mathias Jensen is back. Julian Jeanvier is out.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Javier Manquillo could come back in after his ankle knock, while Kieran Trippier is missing for at least six weeks with a broken bone in his foot. Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis, Issac Hayden and Matt Ritchie all remain out, while Allan Saint-Maximin missed the last game against West Ham and is a doubt. Ryan Fraser is also struggling with a knock.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @JPW_NBCSports