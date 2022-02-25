Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 draws have been made, with some epic ties set up.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in these competitions, and both have been handed tricky encounters in the last 16.

The Hammers face six time winners Sevilla in the Europa League last 16, while Leicester City will meet French side Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Elsewhere in the Europa League last 16 Barcelona face Galatasaray, while Glasgow Rangers face Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta meet Bayer Leverkusen plus Porto vs Lyon and Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be tasty games.

Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17

How to watch: Paramount+

Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League Round of 16 schedule

Porto vs Lyon

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Sevilla vs West Ham

Barcelona vs Galatasaray

Glasgow Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade

Braga vs Monaco

RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

Europa Conference League Round of 16 schedule

PSV Eindhoven vs Copenhagen

Partizan Belgrade vs Feyenoord

Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar

Leicester City vs Rennes

Slavia Prague vs LASK

Vitesse Arnhem vs Roma

PAOK vs Gent

Marseille vs Basel

Europa League odds

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports