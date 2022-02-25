Europa League, Europa Conference League last 16 draw: Schedule, how to watch, odds

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 draws have been made, with some epic ties set up.

West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in these competitions, and both have been handed tricky encounters in the last 16.

The Hammers face six time winners Sevilla in the Europa League last 16, while Leicester City will meet French side Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

Elsewhere in the Europa League last 16 Barcelona face Galatasaray, while Glasgow Rangers face Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta meet Bayer Leverkusen plus Porto vs Lyon and Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be tasty games. 

Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17
How to watch: Paramount+
Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League Round of 16 schedule

Porto vs Lyon
Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Sevilla vs West Ham
Barcelona vs Galatasaray
Glasgow Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade
Braga vs Monaco
RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

Europa Conference League Round of 16 schedule

PSV Eindhoven vs Copenhagen
Partizan Belgrade vs Feyenoord
Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar
Leicester City vs Rennes
Slavia Prague vs LASK
Vitesse Arnhem vs Roma
PAOK vs Gent
Marseille vs Basel

Europa League odds

