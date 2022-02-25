Everton host Manchester City at Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on Peacock Premium ) as both teams need all three points but for very different reasons. STREAM LIVE EVERTON v MANCHESTER CITY

Frank Lampard has lost two of his first three Premier League games in charge of Everton and all of a sudden the Toffees could be in the relegation zone at the end of this weekend. They were totally overrun at Southampton last time out, especially in midfield, as the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were totally isolated. Jordan Pickford is in good form and he’s had to be to keep Everton in games. After this home game against Man City (if they somehow pull off a shook it would be a huge boost to their rivals Liverpool) they face Tottenham, Wolves, Newcastle and Watford. Those last two games before the March international break feel pivotal as to whether or not the Toffees stay up this season.

As for Manchester City, well, now things have got very interesting for Pep Guardiola’s side. Following their shock home defeat to Tottenham last weekend, their lead atop the table has been cut to just three points. They host Manchester United and Liverpool in the next few months and the latter clash in April feels like it will decide which team wins the title this season. Between now and then City must avoid any slip ups as Liverpool are breathing down their necks.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Manchester City.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (hamstring), Fabian Delph (hamstring), Tom Davies (hamstring), Yerry Mina (quad). DOUBTS: Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Demarai Gray (hip)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspended), Cole Palmer (foot). DOUBT: Zack Steffen (unknown)

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

