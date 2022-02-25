Manchester United host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as the Red Devils look for revenge over the Hornets. STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED v WATFORD

It was the 4-1 hammering at Watford in November which was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final game in charge of Manchester United, and since then Ralf Rangnick has arrived as interim head coach and is trying to usher in huge change behind-the-scenes at the club. On the pitch United have become harder to beat and the likes of Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes are coming up with key moments in games to keep United in the top four hunt. They did that last weekend in a wild 4-2 win at Leeds, but a disappointing display in midweek somehow yielded a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg. United are becoming tougher to beat (just one loss in 14 games since Solskjaer was fired) and they’re unbeaten in seven PL games. After this clash they face Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool so it’s vital they pick up all three points.

In midweek Watford and Roy Hodgson suffered a massive setback in their battle against relegation. They were hammered 4-1 at home by Crystal Palace to leave themselves in the bottom three and with serious work to do. However, they are a side which is set up well to pick up wins away from home and with Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and Josh King, they have three direct forward who have caused United problems in the past. If Watford can get to half time level, they will take more risks and this could be set up for a smash and grab for the Hornets.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Watford.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Scott McTominay is out after he has suffered with an illness this week. Edinson Cavani is also out with his groin injury.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

Nicolas Nkoulou is the only absentee for Watford, while Peter Etebo continues to work his way back to full fitness. Juraj Kucka and Joao Pedro are back, which is a big boost for the Hornets. Josh King suffered a knock but should feature.

