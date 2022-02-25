Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for Matchweek 27 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 27, with Leeds vs Tottenham, Everton vs Manchester City, Manchester United vs Watford and West Ham vs Wolves taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Brentford 2-0 Newcastle

Everton 1-3 Manchester City

West Ham 0-2 Wolves

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Southampton 2-1 Norwich

Leeds 2-2 Tottenham

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Manchester United 1-1 Watford

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 27

Friday, February 25: (-200) Southampton vs Norwich (+525). Draw: +320

Saturday, February 26: (+290) Leeds vs Tottenham (-121). Draw: +228075

Saturday, February 26: (+120) Brighton vs Aston Villa (+235). Draw: +220

Saturday, February 26:(-106) Crystal Palace vs Burnley (+300). Draw: +230

Saturday, February 26: (-334) Manchester United vs Watford (+800). Draw: +425

Saturday, February 26: (+150) Brentford vs Newcastle (+195). Draw: +210

Saturday, February 26: (+1000) Everton vs Manchester City (-400). Draw: +475

Sunday, February 27: (+106) West Ham vs Wolves (+280). Draw: +215

