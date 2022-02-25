Southampton host Norwich City at St Mary’s on Friday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as both teams aim to kick on in their respective battles. STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v NORWICH

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton have lost just once in their last 11 games in all competitions and they are absolutely flying right now. Saints could momentarily move into ninth place in the table and given that a month or so ago they were looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation battle, they are now looking at an outside push for Europe. After grabbing five points from consecutive games against Man City, Tottenham and Man United, they easily beat Everton last time out and they have 32 points after 25 games. With Armando Broja and Che Adams leading the line, plus a much-improved defensive unit and James Ward-Prowse delivering magic from set pieces, this Saints side are a lot of fun to watch with their high-pressing style. With no pressure on them in the final months of the season, let’s see what this young side can do as they face Norwich, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Watford, Burnley and Leeds in their next six games.

As for Norwich, there is plenty of pressure on Dean Smith’s side as they battle against relegation. That said, everyone expects them to go down but they have given themselves a fighting chance in recent months. They lost at Liverpool last time out but took a shocking lead at Anfield and caused plenty of problems with their speedy counter attacks. Teemu Pukki, Milot Rashica and USMNT forward Josh Sargent are gelling well in attack and Norwich picked up one of their four Premier League wins this season when they beat Southampton 2-1 at Carrow Road back in November. They sit bottom of the table heading into this clash but are just five points from safety. After this game their next two games against Leeds and Brentford are crucial for their hopes of staying up.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Norwich.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Lyanco and Alex McCarthy remain out injured, while Nathan Tella is still battling back from a hip issue. Romain Perraud is back in the squad after a recent positive COVID-19 test, while Kyle Walker-Peters continues at left back with Tino Livramento at right back.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

Andrew Omobamidele and Jakob Sorensen remain out, while Adam Idah suffered a recent knee injury which will keep him out for the rest of the season and that is a big blow. However, goalkeeper Tim Krul is back and is fit enough for the bench.

