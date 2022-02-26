Brighton vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Brighton host Aston Villa at the Amex on Saturday (watch live, 10:30am ET on Peacock Premium ) as both teams aim to boost their top 10 hopes. STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON v ASTON VILLA

The Seagulls have fallen off the pace in recent weeks but Graham Potter’s side are still dominating games. The big difference has been their failure to take chances as they have scored just five goals in their last six games and haven’t scored in their last two, which were defeats against Manchester United and Burnley. The latter defeat was a real blow, as Burnley won 3-0 at the Amex and blew Brighton away. Still, Brighton look set for their first-ever top half finish in the top-flight and that would be a great achievement.

Villa will hope to push for a top 10 finish too as Steven Gerrard needs to get his side back on track after two-straight defeats. Villa have lost to Newcastle and Watford in their last two and Gerrard has expressed his disappointment in their displays. Villa have won just one of their last seven games and sit seven points above the relegation zone heading into this weekend. They do have a fantastic record against Brighton (one defeat in their last 13 in all competitions) and Gerrard’s first game in charge of Villa was the home win against Brighton in November. If they win at Brighton this weekend they’ll be just three points behind the Seagulls in the table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Aston Villa.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring), Enock Mwepu (hamstring), Adam Webster (groin) COME ON ALBION! 💪 Here's our starting XI to face @AVFCOfficial this afternoon. 📝 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dqVV8CIqJ4 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 26, 2022

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Bertrand Traore (hamstring) This is how Aston Villa line up to face Brighton this afternoon. 💪 #BHAAVL pic.twitter.com/FoBImVGMDC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 26, 2022

How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @JPW_NBCSports