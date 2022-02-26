Crystal Palace vs Burnley final score: Clarets peg back Eagles

Burnley fought back to grab a draw at Crystal Palace, as the Clarets are now three games unbeaten.

Palace took the lead through Jeffrey Schlupp and dominated the first half but Patrick Vieira’s side didn’t take their chances.

Burnley scored right at the start of the second half via a Luka Milivojevic own goal and Sea Dyche’s side went close to winning it, but so too did Palace and a draw was a fair result.

With the point Burnley move on to 21 points for the season, while Palace have 30.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley final score, stats

Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley

Goals scored: Schlupp 9′, Milivojevic OG 46′

Shots: Crystal Palace 11, Burnley 5

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 4, Burnley 1

Possession: Crystal Palace 59, Burnley 41

Three things we learned from Crystal Palace vs Burnley

1. Battling Burnley enjoying themselves: The weathered the storm in the first half and they dug deep to grab a point. In a week which saw them pick up seven points from three very tough games, Burnley have given themselves a real chance of staying up. The likes of Tarkowski and Mee had a smile on their face for most of the game as you can tell Burnley’s players are up for the fight against relegation and are strangely enjoying it. They’ve been here before and know what it takes to pull away from the bottom three late in the season.

2. Wasteful Palace have to be more clinical: They were well on top in the first half but didn’t take their chances and that is a reoccurring theme this season. Vieira had Edouard and Benteke on the bench and perhaps they would have taken some of the chances his side created? Zaha and Olise created chances and both went so close to scoring, but Palace just aren’t scoring enough goals when they are on top in games. This game summed up their season very well.

3. Olise has huge potential: The young winger, just 20 years old, had a fine outing as he turned Pieters inside out and whipped in a great cross for Palace’s goal. He went so close to scoring on a few occasions and he proved that if Zaha does move on soon, Palace have a ready made replacement in their ranks.

Man of the Match: Michael Olise – Great assist and a constant threat out on the right as he loves to cut inside.

Eagles fly out of the traps

Palace took the lead early on as Michael Olise did superbly down the right and whipped in a lovely cross for Schlupp, who finished.

Olise then had an effort of his own which flew over as Palace were buoyed by that early goal.

After Burnley battled their way back into the game, Palace hit them on the counter as Olise was found on the right, again, but his curling effort was tipped wide brilliantly by Nick Pope.

Clarets battle back

Right at the start of the second half Burnley equalized, as Aaron Lennon’s cross deflected off Milivojevic and in.

Wout Weghorst had a header from a corner pushed over by Jack Butland as the Clarets pushed hard to win it.

Both teams close to winner

Weghorst then scored but the offside flag was up after Jay Rodriguez was offside when the initial shot came in.

Wilfried Zaha then skipped away from Connor Roberts but his low shot hit the post, while late on Palace pushed hard for the win but Burnley held on for a well-deserved point.

