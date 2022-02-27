Leeds part ways with Marcelo Bielsa; Jesse Marsch expected to take over

Marcelo Bielsa is out as Leeds United manager, with American Jesse Marsch reportedly the favorite to take over at the Premier League club following the Argentine’s departure.

[ MORE: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich giving up “stewardship and care” ]

Leeds (23 points) sit 16th in the Premier League table after 26 games played this season, just two points and two places above the relegation zone after going winless in their last six games (0W-1D-5L). The two sides directly below them in the table, Everton and Burnley, each have two games in hand.

Marsch climbed the ladder, from MLS (New York Red Bulls), to Austria (Red Bull Salzburg) and Germany (RB Leipzig), without stepping outside the Red Bull system. Should he take over at leads, Jesse Marsch will be just the third American to manage in the Premier League, following in the footsteps of Bob Bradley (Swansea City) and David Wagner (Huddersfield Town).

[ MORE: Christian Eriksen makes return, but Newcastle smash Brentford (video) ]

Marcelo Bielsa spent three and a half years in charge of Leeds after taking over in the summer of 2018. Leeds enjoyed a red-hot start to life under Bielsa, but the Whites faded fast down the stretch, finished 3rd and missed out on promotion through the playoffs. They went 10 points better in season no. 2, securing promotion back to the Premier League and winning the EFL Championship. 59 points were good enough for a 9th-place finish after 17 years away.

Leeds’ official statement:

“This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club. “With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included. “However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations. “We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season. “Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS