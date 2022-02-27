Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and Manchester City take center stage.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 12, as below we focus on Sheikh Mansour purchasing Manchester City and totally changing the landscape of the Premier League.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 12 – Sheikh Mansour buys Manchester City in 2008

This was one of the most significant moments in Premier League history.

Sheikh Mansour took over Manchester City to begin an epic rise to glory for the soon-to-be-dubbed Noisy Neighbors.

After decades of struggling to be a top 10 team in the Premier League, money was no longer an obstacle for Manchester City as the state of Abu Dhabi turned them into a genuine superpower in the Premier League and Europe.

Since Mansour bought Manchester City in 2008 they have won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, six League Cups and have reached the Champions League final as they’ve attracted the best players and managers in the game.

Without Mansour there would be no Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and David Silva in the Premier League, and we wouldn’t get to see Pep Guardiola masterminding one of the greatest teams in PL history week in, week out.

Manchester City will never be the same again.

