West Ham vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

West Ham host Wolves at the London Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) in a battle between two teams hoping for an unlikely top four finish.

The Hammers have struggled a little in recent weeks as they’ve drawn against Newcastle and Leicester City in their last two outings. David Moyes’ side are still in the hunt for a top four finish but it feels like they’re running out of steam with their small squad stretched to its limits. Now they know they’ll face Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League last 16, players will be battling for their places. Jarrod Bowen is West Ham’s main man right now and his battle with Wolves’ stingy defense will be intriguing. West Ham sit two points above Wolves heading into this clash, but have played a game more.

As for Wolves, well, they have been in great form after five wins in their last seven games, but they did lose 2-1 at Arsenal in midweek as they coughed up a 1-0 lead late on. Bruno Lage’s side last lost a Premier League game after taking the lead way back in November 2018, but they didn’t play well enough at Arsenal. That said, they created dangerous chances and they have to be more clinical if they’re going to keep their faint top four hopes alive.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Wolves.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Angelo Ogbonna is out for the season after knee surgery, while Vladimir Coufal is out after having a hernia operation. Arthur Masuaku has a knee injury and is a doubt, while Manuel Lanzini is back after his calf injury. Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko has been given time off by the club after the Russian invasion of his homeland.

📋 Our team to face Wolves this afternoon looks like this… COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒@betway | #WHUWOL pic.twitter.com/yNiNP5A7km — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 27, 2022

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Nelson Semedo is out with a hamstring injury, while Willy Boly is being eased back to full fitness after his calf injury.

