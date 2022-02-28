Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley can drag Leicester City into the relegation scrap by climbing out of it with a win on Tuesday at Turf Moor (watch live, 3pm ET on Peacock Premium).

Burnley has only lost once in its last seven matches to move within a point of safety after appearing a relegation probability earlier in the season. Sean Dyche’s men would push Everton into the bottom three with a win on Tuesday while pulling within three points of the Foxes.

Leicester gets Jamie Vardy back and will also soon see Wesley Fofana return to the fold from a long absence, though the French defender won’t be ready for Turf Moor. Leicester has 27 points, good for 13th on the PL table, but has also played a league-low 23 matches.

Burnley’s played 24, the same amount as 17th-place Everton, two fewer than 16th-place Leeds, and three less than 15th-place Brentford. The Clarets minus-8 goal differential is the best in the bottom seven and just two off the Foxes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Leicester City this Tuesday, with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Matej Vydra (groin), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) Expect Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet to provide the lion’s share of attacking creativity as Burnley bids to stay tight at the back against Jamie Vardy and the Foxes.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Timothy Castagne (thigh), Jonny Evans (thigh), James Justin (thigh), Wesley Fofana (ankle), Ryan Bertrand (knee). James Maddison and Jamie Vardy will be reunited in attack, though the Foxes still need to deal with five absences amongst the backs.

How to watch Burnley vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola