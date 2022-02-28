FIFA, UEFA suspend Russian clubs, national teams from all competitions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FIFA and UEFA have decided to suspend all Russian clubs and national teams from competition until further notice following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin announced the measures Monday as fighting continues in Ukraine.

The UEFA Champions League Final had already been moved from St. Petersburg to Paris, and Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich has temporarily handed control of the club over to its foundation and has reportedly been asked to play a role in the peacemaking process.

This likely spells the end of Spartak Moscow’s Europa League campaign, Russia’s World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final versus Poland in March, and Russia’s participation in the Women’s European Championships this summer.

From FIFA.com:

Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.

