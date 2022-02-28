Marcelo Bielsa is out as Leeds United manager, with American coach Jesse Marsch taking over at the Premier League club following the Argentine’s departure.

Leeds (23 points) sit 16th in the Premier League table after 26 games played this season, just two points and two places above the relegation zone after going winless in their last six games (0W-1D-5L). The two sides directly below them in the table, Everton and Burnley, each have two games in hand.

Leeds and Jesse Marsch have agreed terms on a deal through the end of the 2024-25 season, making Marsch the third American to coach a Premier League club.

Marsch climbed the ladder from MLS (New York Red Bulls) to Austria (Red Bull Salzburg) and Germany (RB Leipzig) without stepping outside the Red Bull system. Marsch follows in the footsteps of Bob Bradley (Swansea City) and David Wagner (Huddersfield Town) as USMNT presences to take the reins of a PL side.

Leeds says Marsch “fits their style very well” and the club has hopes for the American well past the obvious goal of ensuring another season in the Premier League.

“Whilst the short-term objective for Jesse is obvious, we believe he has the courage and ambition to build on the strong foundations we have created over the last four years and elevate the performance of the club over the long-term,” said Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear. “He had a great deal of success with New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg and has demonstrated during our many meetings that he is a great fit with the footballing culture of Leeds United. At this challenging time, it is important that the club remains united from top to bottom. The fans have been amazing throughout Andrea’s tenure and we have no doubt they will unite behind Jesse and ensure the team quickly returns to winning with style.”

Why did Leeds call it quits with Marcelo Bielsa?

Marcelo Bielsa spent three and a half years in charge of Leeds after taking over in the summer of 2018. Leeds enjoyed a red-hot start to life under Bielsa, but the Whites faded fast down the stretch, finished 3rd and missed out on promotion through the playoffs. They went 10 points better in season no. 2, securing promotion back to the Premier League and winning the EFL Championship. 59 points were good enough for a 9th-place finish after 17 years away.

Leeds’ official statement:

“This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club. “With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included. “However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations. “We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season. “Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future.”

