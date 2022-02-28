Multiple reports say that Chelsea’s owner Roman Abramovich has been trying to help end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A spokeswoman for Abramovich said Ukraine contacted the Russian billionaire and “he has been trying to help ever since.”

[ MORE: Marsch to take over Leeds? ]

Here are her words:

“I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since. Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement. Thank you.”

The 55-year-old Abramovich had already ceded stewardship of Chelsea to the club’s charitable foundation, and Chelsea released a short statement on “the conflict in Ukraine” on Sunday, saying, “The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

Our friends at Sky say that Abramovich was approached by Ukrainian film producer Alexander Rodnyansky, who says, “Although Roman Abramovich’s influence is limited, he is the only one who responded and taken it upon himself to try. If this will have an impact or not, I don’t know, but I am in contact with (Ukraine president Volodymyr) Zelensky’s staff myself, and know that they are grateful for his genuine efforts.”

Follow @NicholasMendola