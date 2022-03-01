Burnley vs Leicester: Foxes stop slide with Maddison, Vardy on target

Burnley vs Leicester: The Clarets failed in their attempt to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone, as they were beaten 2-0 by the Foxes at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

With 17th-place Everton just a point above them (with a worse goal difference as well) in the Premier League table, a draw would have pulled Burnley out of the bottom-three for the first time since matchweek 3, back in late August. Alas, the Clarets have now played one game more than the Toffees, with ground still to make up.

Leicester, on the other hand, took the opportunity to snap a five-game winless skid in the Premier League (0W-2D-3L) and move up one spot to 12th.

Burnley vs Leicester final score, stats, results

Final score: Burnley 0, Leicester 2

Goal scorers: Burnley (None), Leicester (Maddison 82′, Vardy 90′)

Shots: Burnley 9, Leicester 22

Shots on target: Burnley 2, Leicester 6

Possession: Burnley 45%, Leicester 55%

2 things we learned – Burnley vs Leicester

1. Top-half still in reach, despite dismal decline: No matter which way you spin it, the 2021-22 season has been a massive disappointment for Leicester. The plan, at least on paper, was that this would be a transitional season as the Foxes move away from the generation of Jamie Vardy and Co., with an eye toward a long-term project with Youri Tielemans, Wesley Fofana and newcomer Patson Daka at the center of the youth movement. In reality, Fofana broke his leg in preseason and Daka has four Premier League goals in 748 minutes, while Tielemans has cut a frustrated figure frequently linked with transfer rumors away from the King Power Stadium. And still, three points is all that separates Leicester (with two games still in hand) from 10th-place Brighton. 9th-place Southampton are five points ahead in 9th (also played two more games).

2. Brutal stretch upcoming for Burnley: After back-to-back wins over Brighton and Tottenham, followed by a fortunate draw with Crystal Palace, Burnley had one final shot at unexpected points before beginning a stretch of fixtures against Chelsea (4th place), Brentford (15th), Southampton (9th) and Manchester City (1st), at which point they will have played 29 of 38 games. If they don’t find 4-6 points from those games, it might just be too late for Sean Dyche’s side.

Man of the Match: Jamie Vardy – One goal, plus one assist, in a game that saw two goals in total.

Burnley vs Leicester highlights

James Maddison strikes to seize a late lead (goal video)

Jamie Vardy marks return with a goal of his own (goal video)

