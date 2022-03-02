Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup fourth round was absolutely epic, as there was so much drama and big boys were on upset alert all weekend long, and now the fifth round promises more fireworks.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Fifth-tier Boreham Wood beat second-tier Bournemouth to set up a trip to Premier League side Everton, while Chelsea needed extra time and a penalty kick save from Kepa in the 117th minute to win at home against Plymouth Argyle.

West Ham equalized in the 91st minute at sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers to take the game to extra time, then won it in the 121st minute, while reigning FA Cup champions were hammered at second-tier Nottingham Forest as there were upsets galore.

Add to that Middlesbrough winning at Manchester United on penalty kicks and the drama was plentiful all weekend long.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.

There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.

Below is how to watch the FA Cup live, plus the full schedule, latest odds, score predictions and more.

How to watch FA Cup live, stream and start time

Kick off: March 5

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+

FA Cup fifth round fixtures and results

Tuesday, March 1

Peterborough United 0-2 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City

Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, March 2

Luton Town vs Chelsea — 2:15pm ET

Southampton vs West Ham United — 2:30pm ET

Liverpool vs Norwich City — 3:15pm ET

Thursday, March 3

Everton vs Boreham Wood — 3:15pm ET

Monday, March 7

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town — 2:30pm ET

FA Cup fifth round predictions

Tuesday, March 1

Peterborough United 0-4 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City

Middlesbrough 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, March 2

Luton Town 1-3 Chelsea

Southampton 1-1 (Saints win on penalties) West Ham United

Liverpool 4-1 Norwich City

Thursday, March 3

Everton 2-1 Boreham Wood

Monday, March 7

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Latest FA Cup odds (click here for full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner (odds before 4th round)

Man City +270

Chelsea +500

Liverpool +550

Tottenham +1100

West Ham United +1200

Everton +2500

Crystal Palace +2500

Southampton +3000

Norwich City +8000

Nottingham Forest +9000

Huddersfield Town +9000

Luton +15000

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Follow @NicholasMendola