The FA Cup fourth round was absolutely epic, as there was so much drama and big boys were on upset alert all weekend long, and now the fifth round promises more fireworks.
Fifth-tier Boreham Wood beat second-tier Bournemouth to set up a trip to Premier League side Everton, while Chelsea needed extra time and a penalty kick save from Kepa in the 117th minute to win at home against Plymouth Argyle.
West Ham equalized in the 91st minute at sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers to take the game to extra time, then won it in the 121st minute, while reigning FA Cup champions were hammered at second-tier Nottingham Forest as there were upsets galore.
Add to that Middlesbrough winning at Manchester United on penalty kicks and the drama was plentiful all weekend long.
The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.
There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.
Below is how to watch the FA Cup live, plus the full schedule, latest odds, score predictions and more.
How to watch FA Cup live, stream and start time
Kick off: March 5
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+
FA Cup fifth round fixtures and results
Tuesday, March 1
Peterborough United 0-2 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City
Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Wednesday, March 2
Luton Town vs Chelsea — 2:15pm ET
Southampton vs West Ham United — 2:30pm ET
Liverpool vs Norwich City — 3:15pm ET
Thursday, March 3
Everton vs Boreham Wood — 3:15pm ET
Monday, March 7
Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town — 2:30pm ET
FA Cup fifth round predictions
Tuesday, March 1
Peterborough United 0-4 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City
Middlesbrough 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Wednesday, March 2
Luton Town 1-3 Chelsea
Southampton 1-1 (Saints win on penalties) West Ham United
Liverpool 4-1 Norwich City
Thursday, March 3
Everton 2-1 Boreham Wood
Monday, March 7
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Huddersfield Town
Latest FA Cup odds (click here for full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Outright winner (odds before 4th round)
Man City +270
Chelsea +500
Liverpool +550
Tottenham +1100
West Ham United +1200
Everton +2500
Crystal Palace +2500
Southampton +3000
Norwich City +8000
Nottingham Forest +9000
Huddersfield Town +9000
Luton +15000
