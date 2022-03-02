Three more Premier League sides joined Manchester City and Crystal Palace in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Wednesday, as Liverpool, Chelsea and Southampton were all victorious in the round of 16.

Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea – recap & highlights

Chelsea came back from a goal down not once, but twice, to beat 6th-place EFL Championship side Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Perhaps no three players at Chelsea needed a goal more than Saul Niguez (his first for the club since joining in the summer), Timo Werner (chronically wasteful with scoring chances during his Chelsea career) and Romelu Lukaku (running extremely hot and cold, both on and off the field, this season), otherwise known as Wednesday’s three goal-scorers.

The Blues fell behind after just two minutes, when Reece Burke made a near-post run to glance a header across the face of goal and nestle the ball just inside the far post (WATCH HERE). Chelsea equalized through Saul just before the half-hour mark, but Luton Town went back ahead on Harry Cornick’s breakaway and finish in the 40th. Werner, who also assisted Chelsea’s two other goals, equalized with an exquisitely taken touch and finish on 68 minutes, and Lukaku slid in to turn his cross home 10 minutes later.

The touch 🤝 The finish@TimoWerner makes it look easy#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/VfYozfdk5u — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 2, 2022

Destination Set: Back Post 🗺 Lukaku slides in 💪#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/LezScyzzpc — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 2, 2022

Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City – recap & highlights

Takumi Minamino scored both goals for the Reds, as he afforded Mohamed Salah a rare rest by taking his place in the starting lineup. The Japanese international fired home twice in 12 first-half minutes, giving him three goals in the FA Cup this season, to go with four en route to winning the League Cup (nine in all competitions).

The composure to pass here 👏 @DivockOrigi@takumina0116 finishes off a well worked move#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/o23nGdERo6 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 2, 2022

Southampton 3-1 West Ham – recap & highlights

The good times kept rolling for Southampton as they improved to seven games unbeaten, with just one defeat in their last 13 games across all competitions, by beating West Ham 3-1 at St. Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday. Romain Perraud, James Ward-Prowse (penalty kick) and Armando Broja got the goals for Saints, with the final two coming after Michail Antonio’s 60th-minute equalizer, at which point it was a total toss-up who would go on and win it.

FA Cup fifth round fixtures and results

Tuesday, March 1

Peterborough United 0-2 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City

Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, March 2

Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea

Southampton 3-1 West Ham United

Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City

Thursday, March 3

Everton vs Boreham Wood — 3:15pm ET

Monday, March 7

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town — 2:30pm ET

