Houston Dynamo announce summer signing of Mexico’s Hector Herrera

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Houston Dynamo has landed one of the greatest players in North American history with the addition of Hector Herrera from Atletico Madrid on a pre-contract.

Herrera, who will turn 32 when he joins the team this summer, has 93 caps for Mexico with 10 goals and has not played for a club outside of Europe since leaving Pachuca in 2013.

[ MORE: John Brooks to leave Wolfsburg ]

The Mexican star made 245 appearances for Porto, scoring 35 times with 35 assists, and has made 71 appearances since moving to Atleti in 2019.

Houston general manager Pat Onstad had big words for the signing.

“This is a transcendental day for our club, the city and our league after the incorporation of a player of the quality and career of Héctor. He embodies the new ambition that Ted has brought to our club,” Onstad said. “Héctor was attracted by our sports project, and he felt even more motivated to be a champion in this city. He chose Houston and we couldn’t be happier to have him.”

After a well-decorated start to their existence, the Dynamo has struggled over the past decade. Houston has made the playoffs just once since a semifinal run in 2013.

Follow @NicholasMendola