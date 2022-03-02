Newcastle vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, score, updates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run to eight when it meets an out-of-form Brighton and Hove Albion at St. James’ Park (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Brighton has lost three-straight matches and has only two wins since the calendar turned to 2022. Graham Potter’s team is still struggling to produce goals and has a 277-minute scoreless drought.

The Seagulls, however, still live 12 points clear of the bottom three, as Newcastle’s hot streak has been joined by good results for other teams near the bottom of the table. The Magpies have 25 points, just four ahead of 18th-place Burnley.

Newcastle hasn’t beaten Brighton since 2017, when the two sides were in the Championship. A result Saturday would make it 10-straight without a Magpies win over the Seagulls.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Brighton.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

The Magpies are lucky to have gained January reinforcements because injuries are still hitting them hard. Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis, Kieran Trippier, Isaac Hayden, and Matt Ritchie are out, while Allan Saint-Maximin could be a game-time decision.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Adam Webster, Enock Mwepu, and Jeremy Sarmiento are all long shots to make their returns to the pitch on Saturday.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

