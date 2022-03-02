Norwich vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich vs Brentford: Defeat will undoubtedly signal a giant step toward relegation for either the Canaries or the Bees when they meet at Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

If 20th-place Norwich (17 points) are to pull off the great escape and earn a second season in the Premier League, they must beat 15th-place Brentford (24 points) not only for their own points gain, but to drag the Bees deeper into the bottom-three battle as well. Heading into the weekend, Brentford are three points clear of 18th-place Burnley, having played one, two or three games more than every side currently below them (Brentford) in the table. It’s put-up-or-shut-up time for both sides.

Their first meeting went the way of Norwich, as then-manager Daniel Farke picked up their first win of the season, on Nov. 6. Farke and his staff were fired that same night, eventually replaced by Dean Smith, once upon a time the manager of Brentford, who picked up a win and two draws in his first three games. The Canaries proceeded to lose six in a row immediately thereafter, followed by back-to-back wins and a draw in the New Year. The positive results have given way to more defeats (three straight) in recent weeks, leaving them five points adrift of 17th-place Everton (22 points), who still have two games in hand.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Brentford this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

