Liverpool vs West Ham: The Reds will continue their chase of Premier League leaders Manchester City when they host the Hammers at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

After missing matchweek 27 due to the League Cup final, which they won by topping Chelsea in a penalty shootout, Liverpool (60 poonts) once again fell to six points behind Man City (66). It was only days earlier they cut the deficit to three as they pulled level on 26 games played. The pressure is back on Jurgen Klopp and Co., to match the defending champions not only win-for-win ahead of their April 10 clash at the Etihad Stadium. They’re red-hot at the moment, winners of six straight in Premier League play with a combined score of 18-3, including a brace each from superstars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the 6-0 drubbing of Leeds United last time out.

As for West Ham, the dream of top-four is still alive, but they’ll need a few favors along the way, and a shocking win over Liverpool wouldn’t be a bad plan of action either. The Hammers (45 points) sit 5th, level with Arsenal, who have played three games fewer at this point. 4th-place Manchester United sit just two points above them.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs West Ham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) | OUT: Roberto Firmino (groin)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

QUESIONABLE: Arthur Masuaku (knee) | OUT: Vladimir Coufal (hernia), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Andriy Yarmolenko (personal leave), Ryan Fredericks (groin)

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday

TV: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

