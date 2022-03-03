Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 28 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will always be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (hamstring) | OUT: Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Josh Dasilva (suspension), Julian Jeanvier (knee), Tarique Fosu (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Jeremy Sarmiento (thigh), Enock Mwepu (thigh)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Erik Pieters (knee) | OUT: Matej Vydra (hernia), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Hakim Ziyech (knock), Cesar Azpilicueta (knock), Andreas Christensen (achilles) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joel Ward (groin) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (adductor), Donny van de Beek (thigh) | OUT: Ben Godfrey (hamstring), Yerry Mina (thigh), Fabian Delph (thigh), Tom Davies (thigh)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Patrick Bamford (ankle), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Sam Greenwood (knee), Leo Hjelde (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Jonny Evans (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) | OUT: Roberto Firmino (groin)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Zack Steffen (back) | OUT: Ruben Dias (thigh), Nathan Ake (knock), Cole Palmer (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (groin) | OUT: Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf) | OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Matt Ritchie (knee), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jakob Sorensen (knee) | OUT: Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Tella (groin) | OUT: Alex McCarthy (thigh), Lyanco (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Lucas Moura (knock), Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kiko Femenia (knock), Peter Etebo (thigh) | OUT: Ismaila Sarr (thigh), Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

QUESIONABLE: Arthur Masuaku (knee) | OUT: Vladimir Coufal (hernia), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Andriy Yarmolenko (personal leave), Ryan Fredericks (groin)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Nelson Semedo (hamstring)

