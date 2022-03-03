Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 28 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will always be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (hamstring) | OUT: Marvelous Nakamba (knee)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Josh Dasilva (suspension), Julian Jeanvier (knee), Tarique Fosu (hamstring)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Jeremy Sarmiento (thigh), Enock Mwepu (thigh)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Erik Pieters (knee) | OUT: Matej Vydra (hernia), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Hakim Ziyech (knock), Cesar Azpilicueta (knock), Andreas Christensen (achilles) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Joel Ward (groin) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (adductor), Donny van de Beek (thigh) | OUT: Ben Godfrey (hamstring), Yerry Mina (thigh), Fabian Delph (thigh), Tom Davies (thigh)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Patrick Bamford (ankle), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Sam Greenwood (knee), Leo Hjelde (knee)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Jonny Evans (thigh)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) | OUT: Roberto Firmino (groin)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Zack Steffen (back) | OUT: Ruben Dias (thigh), Nathan Ake (knock), Cole Palmer (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (groin) | OUT: Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (calf) | OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Matt Ritchie (knee), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jakob Sorensen (knee) | OUT: Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Tella (groin) | OUT: Alex McCarthy (thigh), Lyanco (thigh)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Lucas Moura (knock), Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kiko Femenia (knock), Peter Etebo (thigh) | OUT: Ismaila Sarr (thigh), Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
QUESIONABLE: Arthur Masuaku (knee) | OUT: Vladimir Coufal (hernia), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Andriy Yarmolenko (personal leave), Ryan Fredericks (groin)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Nelson Semedo (hamstring)