Manchester City vs Man United: The defending Premier League champions must first maintain their local dominance to stay on top in the title race, when they host the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

MANCHESTER CITY vs MAN UNITED STREAM LIVE

Though they have dropped all of five points since the start of November (15W-1D-1L in 17 games over four months), Manchester City find themselves narrowly pacing the Reds to retain their title. The gap is six points again, now that Man City have played an extra game, but it feels a near-certainty that Liverpool will continue their sizzling form by winning their game in hand, setting up the de facto title decider between the two sides on April 10. First, though, it’s a small matter of the Manchester derby, against a Manchester United side desperately clinging to 4th place in what has turned out to be a transitional season in so many ways.

Ralf Rangnick is in charge for another three months, at which point he’ll place a key role in hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent replacement, who will then have to deal with the looming “will he stay or will he go” saga involving Cristian Ronaldo, hopefully with a bit of mind paid to what’s actually best for the long-term future of the club. To say that much hangs in the balance, all the difference in the world between a 4th- and 5th-place finish, would be an understatement. A victory on derby day would mean so much more than just three points, perhaps kick-starting and inspiring a furious finish to keep Man United among the Premier League elites.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Man United this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Zack Steffen (back) | OUT: Ruben Dias (thigh), Nathan Ake (knock), Cole Palmer (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (groin) | OUT: Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

How to watch Manchester City vs Man United live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS