Premier League odds for Matchweek 28 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 28, with Tottenham vs Everton, Manchester City vs Manchester United and Liverpool vs West Ham taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

Tottenham 2-0 Everton

Leicester 3-1 Leeds

Liverpool 4-2 West Ham

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Aston Villa 1-1 Southampton

Burnley 1-2 Chelsea

Norwich 2-1 Brentford

Watford 0-1 Arsenal

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Newcastle 1-1 Brighton

Wolves 1-2 Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 28

Saturday, March 5: (-130) Leicester vs Leeds (+300). Draw: +300

Saturday, March 5: (+130) Aston Villa vs Southampton (+200). Draw: +135

Saturday, March 5: (+600) Burnley vs Chelsea (-209). Draw: +300

Saturday, March 5: (+185) Norwich vs Brentford (+155). Draw: +210

Saturday, March 5:(+175) Newcastle vs Brighton (+165). Draw: +210

Saturday, March 5: (+130) Wolves vs Crystal Palace (+230). Draw: +205

Saturday, March 5: (-358) Liverpool vs West Ham (+850). Draw: +450

Sunday, March 6: (+500) Watford vs Arsenal (-176). Draw: +280

Sunday, March 6: (-250) Manchester City vs Manchester United (+650). Draw: +360

Monday, March 7: (-167) Tottenham vs Everton (+450). Draw: +290

