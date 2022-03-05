Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and Alan Shearer is center stage.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 11, as below we focus on Alan Shearer setting a new record as the top goalscorer in Premier League history (260 goals in 442 games) became Newcastle’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 11 – Alan Shearer becomes leading goalscorer in Newcastle’s history

Alan Shearer is a hero for his hometown club Newcastle United and on Feb. 4, 2006 he became their all-time leading goalscorer as he broke Jackie Milburn’s long-standing record.

Shearer joined Newcastle in 1996 after he led Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title, and at the time the $19.8 million transfer fee was a world record.

The England striker proved that was a truly savvy investment as his goals took the Magpies to the Champions League, saw them reach cup finals and he dominated the Premier League season after season. The only thing Shearer didn’t do was win a trophy at his beloved Magpies.

However, he is the greatest goalscorer (and player) in their history and the moment he set the new record summed him up perfectly, as he justified his decision to call off his retirement and stay on for a final season in 2005-06.

To break the record, Shearer was set free, raced in on goal and slotted home clinically against Portsmouth at the famous Gallowgate End, as the home fans at St James’ Park went absolutely bonkers.

Alan Shearer’s trademark celebration then came out once again for goal number 201, as he ended up scoring 206 goals for Newcastle and is the all-time leading goalscorer in Premier League history with 260 goals.

His statue is outside St James’ Park and he will forever remain a Newcastle legend and a true Geordie. He lived out his dreams playing for the club he loves.

Top 30 list

30: Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant hat trick

29: Newcastle’s amazing comeback from 4-0 down

28: Heung-min Son’s stunning solo goal

27: Thierry Henry’s incredible volley v. Man United

26: Late drama in epic Manchester derby

25: Olivier Giroud scores sensational scorpion kick goal

24: Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira clash in tunnel

23: West Brom’s epic ‘Great Escape’ from relegation

22: Paolo Di Canio’s stunning scissor volley

21: Blackburn Rovers win title on final day

20: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free kick

19: Kevin Keegan’s infamous rant

18: Chelsea win first-ever PL title, first league title in 50 years

17: David Beckham scores amazing goal from halfway line

16: Heart-wrenching Steven Gerrard slip costs Liverpool title

15: Manchester United, Arsenal clash in ‘Battle of the Buffet’

14: Wayne Rooney, 16, scores amazing goal: ‘Remember the name’

13: Eric Cantona scores incredible chip, then delivers iconic celebration

12: Sheikh Mansour buys Manchester City, as new era arrives

11: Alan Shearer breaks Newcastle’s all-time scoring record

