Aston Villa vs Southampton: Saints will try to keep the good times rolling when they visit Steven Gerrard’s side at Aston Villa on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Wednesday’s victory in the FA Cup round of 16 stretched Southampton’s unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions (5W-2D-0L), including five in the Premier League (3W-2D-0L). That run has pushed Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side (35 points) into 9th in the table — up from 16th place, where they sat after 16 games played. The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Valentino Livramento and Mohammed Salisu have all been in fine form, but forward Armando Broja has continued to emerge as a force to be reckoned with. Whether or not he’s scoring or assisting goals (3 goals, 1 assist in his last 9 appearances), the on-loan Chelsea striker, who’s only 20 years old and had never played at a level higher than the Eredivisie prior to this season, remains heavily involved in build-up play and always puts in a hard shift defensively. As difficult as it was to replace Danny Ings, who’ll be on the other side on Saturday, Broja has taken it all in such stride that he’ll either be welcomed back as a returning hero at Southampton next season, or he’ll be given a chance to win a first-team place in west London.

As for Aston Villa, life under Steven Gerrard began brilliantly (4W-0D-2L in his first six games in charge) when he took over from Dean Smith in mid-November. Things got considerably tougher over the next eight (2W-2D-4L), and Aston Villa have slipped from 10th in the table, down to 13th as a result.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Southampton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (hamstring) | OUT: Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Tella (groin) | OUT: Alex McCarthy (thigh), Lyanco (thigh)

How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

