Burnley vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time

Burnley vs Chelsea: The Blues will try to rebound from 11 rounds of penalty-shootout heartbreak in the League Cup final, when they visit the Clarets at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on USA and online via NBCSports.com).

The defeat to Liverpool on Sunday snatched away Chelsea’s best chance to win a trophy this season. Though they are one of 16 sides left in the UEFA Champions League, the Blues are a side trending downward at present, when they were heading the opposite direction, in a hurry, this time one year ago. Following a run of just three wins in their last nine Premier League fixtures, the League Cup final hit like a hammerblow amid the quickly unfolding sale of the club by owner Roman Abramovich. Thomas Tuchel’s side did manage to beat Luton Town in the FA Cup round of 16 this week.

Burnley, on the other hand, are in the midst of their best run of results (2W-4D-2L in the last eight PL games), and on the brink of forcing their way out of the bottom-three for the first time since since matchweek 3, at the end of August. Having nearly dug themselves out of the massive hole that was the first two-thirds of the 2021-22 season (one win from their first 21 games), Sean Dyche’s men begin a difficult stretch of games against Chelsea (4th place), Brentford (15th), Southampton (9th) and Manchester City (1st).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Chelsea this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Erik Pieters (knee) | OUT: Matej Vydra (hernia), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Hakim Ziyech (knock), Cesar Azpilicueta (knock), Andreas Christensen (achilles) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee)

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV: USA

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

