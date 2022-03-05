Leicester vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jesse Marsch oversees his first match as Leeds United boss when he leads the relegation-threatened side into the King Power Stadium to meet Leicester City (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

There are plenty of changes needed to fix Leeds, and Marsch is well-equipped to do so, but injuries are also a huge problem for the American. Marsch is waiting on the returns of Kalvin Phillips, Diego Llorente, and Patrick Bamford.

Leicester has a lot of issues at the back without Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, James Justin, and Wesley Fofana, the last of whom is nearing a return and would be a welcoming sign.

The Foxes have rebounded from a difficult run with wins at Randers and Burnley, but Leeds will hope to expose their challenged back line to move further away from the drop zone than its current two-point advantage.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Leeds.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: James Maddison (back), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Jonny Evans (out), James Justin (thigh). Wesley Fofana (foot), Ryan Bertrand (knee).

Jamie Vardy made his return off the bench against Burnley and looked quite good doing so. He starts against Leeds.

The team news has been announced for #LeiLee 📝 pic.twitter.com/PpWnQfOkDl — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 5, 2022

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Diego Llorente (fitness), Kalvin Phillips (thigh), Liam Cooper (thigh), Leo Hjelde (knee).

How to watch Leicester vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

