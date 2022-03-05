Norwich vs Brentford final score: Sweet relief for skid-stopping Bees

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brentford beat Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road on Saturday as an Ivan Toney hat trick led the Bees to their first win since Jan. 2.

It had been eight matches without a win — seven losses and a draw — but Brentford finally has the win that has it six points clear of the bottom three thanks to Toney’s three goals, two of which came from the penalty spot.

Norwich City got a late goal from Teemu Pukki but remains 20th on the PL table, five points behind 17th-place Everton, four back of Burnley, and two behind Watford.

Norwich vs Brentford final score, stats

Norwich 1, Brentford 3

Goals scored: Toney (32′, 52′ pen, 58′ pen)

Shots: Norwich 15, Brentford 10

Shots on target: Norwich 7, Brentford 6

Possession: Norwich 60, Brentford 40

Brandon Williams was very angry at being dragged down, then realized it was Christian Eriksen and hugged it out. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dEZ0WJVGcc — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 5, 2022

Three things we learned from Norwich vs Brentford

1. Aaaaaaaand exhale: The beekeeper can relax for a moment, though Thomas Frank will be forced to quickly put this slump-ender in his rearview mirror. Brentford was good money for the win despite a distinct lack of possession, but Toney was near his best and Kristoffer Ajer a difference-maker at both ends.

2. But also, good fortune for Toney: The Bees striker might’ve been sent off prior to his hat trick performance for his high boot while out of play, but the incident was not reviewed and a Norwich City high boot ended up sending Toney to the spot for the side’s second goal.

3. Canaries will feel grounded: Dean Smith would’ve targeted nothing but a win here, and getting the players off the mat with Premier League hopes in big-time jeopardy is going to be a huge challenge after this home loss.

Man of the Match: lvan Toney – Not going to be anyone else, is it?

Norwich vs Brentford video highlights

