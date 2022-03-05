Norwich vs Brentford final score: Sweet relief for skid-stopping Bees

Brentford beat Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road on Saturday as an Ivan Toney hat trick led the Bees to their first win since Jan. 2.
It had been eight matches without a win — seven losses and a draw — but Brentford finally has the win that has it six points clear of the bottom three thanks to Toney’s three goals, two of which came from the penalty spot.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Norwich City got a late goal from Teemu Pukki but remains 20th on the PL table, five points behind 17th-place Everton, four back of Burnley, and two behind Watford.
Norwich vs Brentford final score, stats
Norwich 1, Brentford 3
Goals scored: Toney (32′, 52′ pen, 58′ pen)
Shots: Norwich 15, Brentford 10
Shots on target: Norwich 7, Brentford 6
Possession: Norwich 60, Brentford 40
Brandon Williams was very angry at being dragged down, then realized it was Christian Eriksen and hugged it out. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dEZ0WJVGcc
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 5, 2022
Three things we learned from Norwich vs Brentford
1. Aaaaaaaand exhale: The beekeeper can relax for a moment, though Thomas Frank will be forced to quickly put this slump-ender in his rearview mirror. Brentford was good money for the win despite a distinct lack of possession, but Toney was near his best and Kristoffer Ajer a difference-maker at both ends.
2. But also, good fortune for Toney: The Bees striker might’ve been sent off prior to his hat trick performance for his high boot while out of play, but the incident was not reviewed and a Norwich City high boot ended up sending Toney to the spot for the side’s second goal.
3. Canaries will feel grounded: Dean Smith would’ve targeted nothing but a win here, and getting the players off the mat with Premier League hopes in big-time jeopardy is going to be a huge challenge after this home loss.
Man of the Match: lvan Toney – Not going to be anyone else, is it?
Norwich vs Brentford video highlights
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]