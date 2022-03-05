Watford vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time

Watford vs Arsenal: The Gunners are in a commanding position in the Premier League’s top-four race, but three points are a must nonetheless when they visit at Vicarage Road on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

WATFORD vs ARSENAL STREAM LIVE

Though they currently sit 6th in the Premier League table, Mikel Arteta and Co., trail 4th-place Manchester United and 5th-place West Ham United by two and zero points, respectively, with three fewer games played than both sides. Sunday’s short trip across London won’t see them make up any of those games in hand, but it could see them leapfrog their way into the top-four with Manchester City and Liverpool posing formidable threats to the Red Devils and Hammers. The path to 4th and a return to the UEFA Champions League hasn’t been this straightforward since Arsene Wenger left Arsenal in the summer of 2018.

Watford, on the other side, hold none of the cards in the relegation battle. The Hornets sit 19th in the table, three points adrift of safety, having already played more games than both of the sides directly above them. Ismaila Sarr, once the powerful ace up Xisco’s Claudio Ranieri’s Roy Hodgson’s sleeve, is injured again and unavailable for Sunday, taking not only five goals and one assist (in 16 appearances) with him, but also the spark and creativity that immediately shocked Watford back to life upon his return from international duty. The Hornets will likely new a few massive upsets down the stretch to stay up. Sunday is first/next chance.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Arsenal this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Kiko Femenia (knock), Peter Etebo (thigh) | OUT: Ismaila Sarr (thigh), Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)

How to watch Watford vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS