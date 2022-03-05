West Ham sparkplug Jarrod Bowen limps off pitch at Anfield

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

West Ham sparkplug Jarrod Bowen has limped off the pitch at Anfield with an apparent leg injury.

Bowen was involved in a coming together in the Liverpool box with Andy Robertson and felt pain after a delay, taking to the turf for treatment from trainers.

The injury only seemed to get worse as he tried to walk it off and Bowen was consoled by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as he was replaced by Said Benrahma.

Bowen, 25, has been a huge part of West Ham’s success this season, linked coincidentally with a move to Anfield amongst other locations.

[ MORE: Chelsea blasts Burnley behind Pulisic, James, Havertz ]

The former Hull City man has eight goals and 10 assists in 27 Premier League matches this season, chipping in another four goals and an assist in nine combined cup appearances.

West Ham remains fifth on the PL table but has played four more matches than Arsenal, who’s also on 45 points. The Irons are behind Manchester United by two points, with the Red Devils holding a match-in-hand, while Tottenham also holds a better points-per-game mark.

Anything more than a short-term absence from Bowen will be a massive setback to the club’s season goals.

Follow @NicholasMendola