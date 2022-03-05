Wolves vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves vs Crystal Palace: Bruno Lage’s side will try to return to winning ways when they host the Eagles at Molineux Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

WOLVES vs CRYSTAL PALACE STREAM LIVE

Prior to their recent back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and West Ham, Wolves had won five of six Premier League fixtures and had lost just one of its last eight, knocking off the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester, with a draw against Chelsea sprinkled in. Wolves were headed for the European places and might just make an unlikely run at top-four. The defeats likely leave top-four out of the question, but the gap to 7th-place Tottenham (Europa Conference League) is just two points.

As for Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira’s side has won just two of its last 11 (and three of 16) Premier League outings. The season was looking full of promise back in early November, when the current slide began. However, the Eagles are getting healthy, and it’ll be intriguing to see the kind of rapport that can be built between individual stars Conor Gallagher, Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard down the stretch.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Crystal Palace this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Nelson Semedo (hamstring)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Joel Ward (groin), Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS