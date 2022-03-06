Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Manchester City vs Manchester United (report)

By Mar 6, 2022, 8:41 AM EST
0 Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo is injured and joins Edinson Cavani as absentees for Sunday’s Manchester derby, according to reports.

Ronaldo, 37, has nine goals in 23 Premier League appearances this season and has added six in the Champions League, but has scored just once in nine matches to start 2022 (though it was a quality one).

Cavani’s absence likely means a chance for Marcus Rashford, and those have been increasingly rare. Rashford’s made just three starts in 2022, but has two goals. Those, oddly enough, came in substitute appearances.

Will this actually improve United’s chances of breaking down the Premier League leaders on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium? Unequivocally.

Will it help them finish chances? Maybe not so much (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

