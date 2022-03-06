Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City vs Manchester United: The defending Premier League champions must first maintain their local dominance to stay on top in the title race, when they host the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Though they have dropped all of five points since the start of November (15W-1D-1L in 17 games over four months), Manchester City find themselves narrowly pacing the Reds to retain their title. The gap is three points again, but it feels a near-certainty that Liverpool will continue their sizzling form by winning their game in hand, setting up the de facto title decider between the two sides on April 10. First, though, it’s a small matter of the Manchester derby, against a Manchester United side desperately clinging to 4th place in what has turned out to be a transitional season in so many ways.

Ralf Rangnick is in charge for another three months, at which point he’ll place a key role in hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent replacement, who will then have to deal with the looming “will he stay or will he go” saga involving Cristiano Ronaldo, hopefully with a bit of mind paid to what’s actually best for the long-term future of the club. To say that much hangs in the balance, all the difference in the world between a 4th- and 5th-place finish, would be an understatement. A victory on derby day would mean so much more than just three points, perhaps kick-starting and inspiring a furious finish to keep Man United among the Premier League elites.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Man United this Sunday with team news, stream link and more.

Manchester City vs Manchester United live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Etihad Stadium

FULL TIME: Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United. Domination from City. They are now 22 points ahead of Manchester United in the table. A huge rebuild job for Ralf Rangnick, and whoever arrives as the new manager. City are six points clear at the top of the table once again, but Liverpool have a game in-hand on them.

GOALLL! Riyad Mahrez makes it 4-1. His goal is initially ruled out for offside, but VAR checks and he is onside.

WOW! Joao Cancelo with an OUTRAGEOUS scissor kick which David de Gea saves. What a brilliant effort. If that went in, goal of the season would have been wrapped up! I was right behind that here at the Etihad and that looked destined for the far corner. I let out a rather loud yelp/gasp/screech as the ball left Cancelo’s foot. It was that good.

GOALLLL! Riyad Mahrez with a beauty for Manchester City. He was found from a corner on the edge of the box and his wonderful half volley flies in. Manchester City lead 3-1. Game over? Probably.

CHANCE! The ball is played in to Foden but he is dispossessed. United win it back and break, but Cancelo denies Elanga at the crucial moment. Pep Guardiola is furious with his team for playing into that United trap. Fred and McTominay snapping in whenever they can.

Second half has been pretty calm so far. Wan-Bissaka loses the ball to Foden but his ball to the back post misses everyone. United so sloppy at the back.

HALF TIME: Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United – Brilliant in the final third from Man City. David de Gea is the only reason they aren’t further ahead. United have looked very dangerous on the break, though, and Sancho’s goal was spectacular. There are chances here for United to grab an equalizer, or maybe more. Can they take them?

SAVE! De Gea does well to push away a shot from Riyad Mahrez. City have the beating of United’s full backs every single time they run at them.

CHANCES! Phil Foden flashes a shot wide after Kevin de Bruyne led a counter attack. That all came from a sloppy pass from Paul Pogba. At the other end United break and the ball finds Sancho but he puts his shot high and wide.

There is a medical emergency in the stands here at the Etihad Stadium. Game was briefly paused. Medical staff rushed across the pitch and into the stands. Fans were calling and waving over, some fans ran onto the pitch to try and get help. Play is back underway, and we send our best wishes to the fan in the stands.

Getting very lively here. A Manchester United fan is the expensive seats just in front of the press box went up when Sancho scored. City’s fans around him didn’t take kindly to that. At all. An elderly gentleman has offered to fight him. Like the game on the pitch, it’s chaos.

GOALLLL! Kevin de Bruyne puts Manchester City 2-1 up. Foden’s shot is saved, Grealish’s rebound is well blocked but the ball falls to De Bruyne who slams home. What a game here at the Etihad.

City re-take the lead! On the third shot of the sequence, Kevin De Bruyne buries the ball into the back of the net for a brace! @ManCityUS lead 2-1.

GOALLLLL! Jadon Sancho with an absolutely stunning goal. Pogba finds him on the break and he cuts inside Walker, used Bruno Fernandes’ run superbly and curls a beauty into the far corner. The former Man City youth team star celebrates in front of the City fans, who are less than pleased. WHAT. A. GOAL. Perfect counter attack from Man United.

SAVE! De Bruyne’s low shot is saved by De Gea, then the ball comes back to Foden but he goes down in the box. Harry Maguire was all over Foden there. Man United’s skipper lucky to not give away a penalty kick. How has VAR not intervened there!?

Some late challenges going in here. Pogba and Maguire have ‘let a bit on’ City’s players. Very lively start here at the Etihad. City looking slick but United dangerous on the break.

SAVE! Fred with lovely quick feet in the box after a patient Manchester United move, but Ederson saves bravely at his feet and City clear. Much better from Man United, with Jadon Sancho heavily involved.

GOALLL! Manchester City take the lead. Kevin de Bruyne slots home. Bernardo Silva cuts in off the left, combines with Grealish and finds KDB to slot home. That was way too easy. De Bruyne totally unmarked. The Man City fans have gone wild here.

KICK OFF: We are off here at the Etihad! Both teams stood together around the center circle before kick off and there was a minute of applause for the people of Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian flags, banners and a clear message: No War. Both sides of Manchester are together.

Teams are out, and this is intriguing: Mahrez, Grealish and Foden start for City in attack. Sterling on the bench. Man United start Elanga, Sancho and Bruno Fernandes in attack.

Welcome to sunny Manchester! A beautiful day for what will hopefully be a beautiful game. SO much on the line for both of these teams today as they look to build momentum heading into the business end of the season. Title race. Top four race. Will Manchester be red or blue?

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Zack Steffen (back) | OUT: Ruben Dias (thigh), Nathan Ake (knock), Cole Palmer (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

DOUBTFUL: Cristiano Ronaldo (undisclosed) | OUT: Edinson Cavani (groin), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

How to watch Manchester City vs Man United live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

