Fans of Queretaro and Atlas clashed violently during a Liga MX match in Mexico on Saturday, as local officials in Queretaro said that 22 people were left injured.

The shocking scenes on and off the pitch led to Queretaro vs Atlas being suspended, as fans first brawled in the stands and that fighting made its way to the playing surface.

Players from Atlas ran into the locker room, while some Queretaro players tried to calm down the home fans before retreating.

How did things escalate?

Videos on social media show multiple brawls breaking out in the game between fans of the two teams in Mexico’s top-flight.

The game at Queretaro’s Estadio Corregidora descended into chaos.

A brawl broke at a match in Mexico between mid-table Queretaro and last year's Liga MX champions Atlas, as fans stormed the pitch. Authorities said at least 22 people were injured, with nine requiring hospital treatment. Read more: https://t.co/rlM3o3ck6l pic.twitter.com/QF9zfDbfKD — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 6, 2022

Here is some footage of the scened which unfolded:

Thoughts are with the situation in Mexico right now where violence between fans of Queretaro and Atlas has led to multiple unconscious people laying around the field and stadium. A stain on the sport in the region. pic.twitter.com/a0dzH5DBe1 — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) March 6, 2022

Social media footage showed multiple people were left on the pitch unconscious, while families fled across the pitch to get away from the violent brawls breaking out across the stadium.

Fans could be seen picking up chairs and other objects and hitting rival supporters with them.

¡La violencia estalló en la #LigaMX 😡! 😥 Protección Civil del estado de Querétaro informó las consecuencias de la violencia en el Estadio Corregidora. Entérate cuántos lesionados hay aquí 👉https://t.co/TdT05YVuFK pic.twitter.com/jL1S4TJwDV — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) March 6, 2022

What did Liga MX say?

Liga MX did not suspend other games going on across the league on Saturday, while the president of Mexico’s top-flight, Mikel Arriola, issued the following statement on the violent scenes:

“Inadmissible and unfortunate violence in the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro. Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is priority. We will keep reporting.”

Liga MX have since released a statement saying that Sunday’s slate of games are postponed and a full investigation into the scenes in Queretaro are going ahead.

Officials from Queretaro and Atlas have called for “the law to be applied with all its consequences” to those who carried out the violent acts.

