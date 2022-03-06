Fan violence mars Queretaro vs Atlas, officials say 22 injured

By Mar 6, 2022, 7:15 AM EST
Fans of Queretaro and Atlas clashed violently during a Liga MX match in Mexico on Saturday, as local officials in Queretaro said that 22 people were left injured.

The shocking scenes on and off the pitch led to Queretaro vs Atlas being suspended, as fans first brawled in the stands and that fighting made its way to the playing surface.

Players from Atlas ran into the locker room, while some Queretaro players tried to calm down the home fans before retreating.

How did things escalate?

Videos on social media show multiple brawls breaking out in the game between fans of the two teams in Mexico’s top-flight.

The game at Queretaro’s Estadio Corregidora descended into chaos.

 

Queretaro v Atlas - Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX
QUERETARO, MEXICO – MARCH 05: Families leave the pitch as fans of Atlas and Queretaro got into violent fights during the 9th round match between Queretaro and Atlas as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX at La Corregidora Stadium on March 5, 2022 in Queretaro, Mexico. The match was suspended on the 60th minute due to violent fights between fans that resulted in many injured. (Photo by Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Here is some footage of the scened which unfolded:

Social media footage showed multiple people were left on the pitch unconscious, while families fled across the pitch to get away from the violent brawls breaking out across the stadium.

Fans could be seen picking up chairs and other objects and hitting rival supporters with them.

What did Liga MX say?

Liga MX did not suspend other games going on across the league on Saturday, while the president of Mexico’s top-flight, Mikel Arriola, issued the following statement on the violent scenes:

“Inadmissible and unfortunate violence in the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro. Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is priority. We will keep reporting.”

Queretaro v Atlas - Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX
QUERETARO, MEXICO – MARCH 05: Fans of Atlas and Queretaro fight in the stands during the 9th round match between Queretaro and Atlas as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX at La Corregidora Stadium on March 5, 2022 in Queretaro, Mexico. The match was suspended on the 60th minute due to violent fights between fans resulting in many injured. (Photo by Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Liga MX have since released a statement saying that Sunday’s slate of games are postponed and a full investigation into the scenes in Queretaro are going ahead.

Officials from Queretaro and Atlas have called for “the law to be applied with all its consequences” to those who carried out the violent acts.

Queretaro v Atlas - Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX
QUERETARO, MEXICO – MARCH 05: Fans fight during the 9th round match between Queretaro and Atlas as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX at La Corregidora Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Queretaro, Mexico. The match was suspended on the 60th minute due to violent fights between fans resulting in many injured. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)