MANCHESTER — Manchester City eased to victory, as the Manchester City vs Manchester United player ratings reflected just how far Pep Guardiola’s side are ahead of their Manchester rivals.

City took the lead early through Kevin de Bruyne and although Jadon Sancho scored a fine equalizer, City were far superior throughout. De Bruyne gave City the lead and Riyad Mahrez scored a fine late double to cap off the 4-1 win, as the Premier League leaders tormented United’s ramshackle defense.

Below are the Manchester City vs Manchester United player ratings in full, with marks out of 10 and analysis on each player.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 6 – Brave stop to deny Fred in the first half. Didn’t have much else to do.

Kyle Walker: 6.5 – Beaten easily by Sancho for his goal, and couldn’t get forward much. Some good long balls.

John Stones: 6.5 – Struggled a little to track Bruno’s movement.

Aymeric Laporte: 7 – Some good interceptions at key moments to stop United’s counters.

Joao Cancelo: 7 – Typically consistent. Slick going forward and reads the game so well defensively.

Rodri: 7 – Tried to get City moving forward whenever he could. Good battle with McTominay and Fred.

Kevin de Bruyne: 9 – Took his two goals with calmness and dictated the tempo of the game. “Big Game Kev!”

Bernardo Silva: 8 – Majestic movement, dribbling and pass to set up City’s first goal. Caused havoc on the inside left channel.

Riyad Mahrez: 8 – Denied by De Gea in the first half, tricky as ever and scored a fine half volley and another late goal to seal the win. City didn’t attack down their right much, which left him frustrated, but Mahrez is in tremendous form.

Phil Foden: 7.5 – Some lovely touches in the false nine role. Denied by De Gea after his audacious lob to set up the chance. Could have been more precise with his final pass.

Jack Grealish: 7.5 – Gave Wan-Bissaka a torrid time. Fantastic dribbling and was more direct than he’s been recently.

Substitute

Ilkay Gundogan (80′ on for De Bruyne): 6 – Tidy as ever as he helped City close out the win with ease. Should have scored late on but scuffed his effort wide.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 8 – Denied Mahrez and Foden in the first half and he kept United in the game. His strong season continues.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 4.5 – Lacking in confidence and both Grealish and Silva doubled up on him. Poor in possession and positionally, he was all over the place.

Victor Lindelof: 5.5 – A few good blocks and tried his best to defend Foden, but he couldn’t.

Harry Maguire: 5 – See above. Looked off the pace and only starting because Varane was out. Booked for a cynical foul on KDB which summed it up.

Alex Telles: – 5 – Like Wan-Bissaka, a horrible mismatch out wide. Mahrez had the beating of him whenever he got the ball and Telles switched off and left De Bruyne wide-open for City’s first goal.

Fred: 6 – Nearly scored after some fancy footwork and he and McTominay won the ball back in dangerous areas on a few occasions. One of the few United players who could hold their head high.

Scott McTominay: 6 – Worked hard, as always, and won the ball back centrally, but couldn’t stop De Bruyne and Silva running the show.

Anthony Elanga: 5.5 – Couldn’t make the most of a few big chances on the break and didn’t help Wan-Bissaka defensively. Tough outing for the youngster.

Paul Pogba: 6 – Fine assist for Sancho’s goal but a few sloppy passes too. Played in a higher role centrally, which didn’t seem to suit him. Subbed off in the second half.

Jadon Sancho: 7 – Took his goal really well, smashed another great chance over and was a real threat. His resurgence continues.

Bruno Fernandes: 5.5 – Just couldn’t get on the ball in the areas he likes. In the false nine role for the first 64 minutes, he was a spectator for most of this game.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford (64′ on for Pogba): 5 – One decent run in-behind but waited too long to shoot.

Jesse Lingard (64′ on for Elanga): 5 – Didn’t get involved in the game.

