Liverpool vs Inter Milan: How to watch live, score, team news, odds

By Mar 7, 2022, 10:51 AM EST
0 Comments

Liverpool’s quest to reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal is simple but not easy: Make a two-goal lead over Inter Milan hold up at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds worked hard to take a 2-0 lead on late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and Inter won’t even get to hang its hat on a 3-1 or 4-2 win boasting an away goals win.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

A one-goal win will mean nothing to the Serie A champions, two goals leads to penalties, and Inter Milan will need to win by three to advance over 90 minutes or extra time.

Inter has an advantage in having played Friday and facing Italian basement-dwellers Salernitana while Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0 in the 12:30pm ET Saturday match.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Inter Milan.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip may be fit to start, according to Jurgen Klopp, but Roberto Firmino’s return would likely come off the bench.

Inter Milan team news, injuries, lineup options

Nicolo Barella remains suspended for a red card offense, while Ivan Perisic could return to the fold.

Odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is minus-186 to win and Inter +450, with a draw dealing out +325 at Anfield. The match is -556 to hit over 1.5 goals.

How to watch Liverpool vs Inter Milan live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: Paramount
Online: Stream via Paramount+

