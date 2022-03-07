Tottenham vs Everton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, live stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are set to finish the Premier League’s Matchweek 28 when they try to solve their identities in a huge North London-hosted clash (Watch live at 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Who are Spurs, the team that beat Man City and crushed Leeds, or the unit that lost 1-0 away to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and Burnley in the Premier League?

And is Frank Lampard’s Everton the team who’s been worked at Newcastle and Southampton, or the one who clobbered Leeds and took Man City to the limit?

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs EVERTON STREAM LIVE

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Everton.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Spurs will be without Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga.

Your team to face @Everton this evening 👇 pic.twitter.com/pTugfMa4MN — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 7, 2022

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Yerry Mina and Tom Davies are out, as are Demarai Gray, Ben Godfrey, and Fabian Delph. Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts and Vitalii Mykolenko is fit for the bench. where a healthy Dele Alli sits against his former side.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

