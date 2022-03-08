Jurgen Klopp is pleased to see Liverpool through to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the fourth time in five years, but the Reds’ boss wasn’t overjoyed by the tie.

Klopp was happy that Liverpool beat a tough Inter Milan over two legs but recognizes that his side was under pressure in both games and not at its best, especially in a 1-0 second-leg loss that could’ve been dicey had Alexis Sanchez not been shown a red card in the second half shortly after Inter pulled within one on aggregate.

“We could’ve done better against an opponent that makes life uncomfortable,” Klopp said after the second leg. “It was a really interesting game. In the end we lost the game which obviously is not cool, we didn’t come here to lose a home game.”

Klopp said Inter didn’t give Liverpool many chances to let Klopp’s famous counter-pressing work its magic but knows that Mohamed Salah’s twin posts were among a number of big and untaken Reds chances that could’ve made the second leg academic at Anfield.

“The opponent caused us problems but if we had used our chances we win this game,” Klopp said. “We lost a lot of simple balls, which can happen when the ball was in the air it was like slapstick with the wind. … The counter-press was not really there. We were around challenges but not in challenges and we didn’t get the momentum, that’s what we were lacking.”

Liverpool will take some comfort in advancing despite not being at their best. After all, the Reds’ B-game is enough to produce more chances than a lot of sides’ A-plus effort.

