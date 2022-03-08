L.A. Dodgers partner Boehly joins Wyss in reported bid for Chelsea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea could soon be part of a professional sports portfolio that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the L.A. Sparks.

Todd Boehly is said to have joined Swiss businessman Hansjorg Wyss in a bid to buy the Blues off wantaway Roman Abramovich, who wants out of the London club.

Boehly tried to buy Chelsea in 2019 but Abramovich was not interested in selling the European Cup champions. Now, under the microscope for his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin amid the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich is ready to sell the Premier League powers.

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak said on Friday that he has tabled an offer to buy the Blues, while some Americans besides Boehly have been mentioned as potential bidders.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has been linked with a bid for Chelsea, while billionaire Josh Harris — already invested in Crystal Palace — owns the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is also said to be interested, while outspoken fighter Conor McGregor has claimed interest in buying the London set.

Boehly and Wyss were mentioned quickly, and Boehly’s former bid for the club sure gives these rumors legs. Still, a club with the worth and import of Chelsea will not change hands without plenty of time and consideration.

