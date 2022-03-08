Liverpool, Bayern Munich advance to UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

By Mar 8, 2022, 5:01 PM EST
Liverpool and Bayern Munich booked berths in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with varying degrees of drama on Tuesday.

Bayern buried Red Bull Salzburg 7-1 in Germany behind three goals and an assist from Robert Lewandowski, as USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson set up the Austrians’ lone goal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, struck the post twice but their 2-0 first-leg lead slipped to 2-1 on Lautaro Martinez’s incredible goal.

The Reds were controversially bailed out by a controversial second yellow card to ex-Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez but still found their way to the next round.

Liverpool allow drama vs 10-man Inter Milan

Jurgen Klopp’s men brought a 2-0 lead from Italy but got a scare from Inter Milan thanks to an incredible Lautaro Martinez goal and a pair of struck posts by the hosts.

Alexis Sanchez was sent off for a second yellow card, however, shortly after Martinez’s immaculate strike to condemn Inter to 10 men for the final 27 minutes.

Both Inter-focused moments deserve dissection, as Alexis’ was fortunate to get off with a yellow for a gross raised-boot tackle in the first half but unfortunate to see yellow when his sliding challenge got the ball and later Fabinho.

The red came three minutes after Joel Matip gave the ball away and Virgil van Dijk dared Martinez to take a shot from distance. Martinez painted the inside of the far netting with a sensational strike befitting the stage.

Bayern puts seven past Salzburg

Entering the second leg level at 1, it was assumed that Bayern Munich would do enough at home to eliminate a Salzburg side not even the top club in its sporting group.

RB Leipzig’s little brothers looked like that description on Tuesday as Bayern rode a 23-minute Robert Lewandowski hat trick — two goals coming from the spot — to a 7-1 defeat of their Austrian visitors.

Serge Gnabry joined Lewandowski’s hat trick to have it 4-0 at halftime and Thomas Muller scored twice in the second half to deliver an extremely comfortable berth in the quarterfinal round. Lewandowski set up Leroy Sane late to salt away the score line.

USMNT playmaker Brenden Aaronson drove past Bayern’s back line to set up the lone Salzburg goal, a 70th-minute near-post rip from Maurits Kjaergaard.

