Liverpool vs Inter Milan live! Score, updates, how to watch

Liverpool’s quest to reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal is simple but not easy: Make a two-goal lead over Inter Milan hold up at Anfield on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League updates ] 

The Reds worked hard to take a 2-0 lead on late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and Inter won’t even get to hang its hat on a 3-1 or 4-2 win boasting an away goals win.

A one-goal win will mean nothing to the Serie A champions, two goals leads to penalties, and Inter Milan will need to win by three to advance over 90 minutes or extra time.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Inter has an advantage in having played Friday and facing Italian basement-dwellers Salernitana while Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0 in the 12:30pm ET Saturday match.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Inter Milan.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip start, while Roberto Firmino has not been risked.

Inter Milan team news, injuries, lineup

Nicolo Barella remains suspended for a red card offense, while Ivan Perisic returns to the fold.

Odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is minus-186 to win and Inter +450, with a draw dealing out +325 at Anfield. The match is -556 to hit over 1.5 goals.

How to watch Liverpool vs Inter Milan live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday
TV Channel: Paramount
Online: Stream via Paramount+
Updates: Via NBCSports.com

