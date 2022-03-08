Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer is back and there’s a new club in the house, a record-setting one at that.

Charlotte FC is here from scratch to take its best shot at establishing a new power in MLS’ Eastern Conference, though there will be familiar names to chase down including New York Red Bulls, Columbus Crew, and MLS Cup winners New York City FC.

[ MORE: MLS hub for stats, leaders, full schedule ]

Both conferences will be bidding to take down defending Supporters’ Shield winners New England Revolution, who now have Jozy Altidore on board, while the West was won by surprising Colorado last year (Surely Seattle, Portland, and both LA clubs will be planning to end that title reign).

MLS begins in February this season and will end earlier than usual with a winter World Cup on the horizon.

Below you’ll find both conference standings, next week’s fixtures, and all the results from the 2022 MLS schedule.

Dig in.

MLS standings

Major League Soccer upcoming fixtures

Week 3

Saturday

NYCFC vs Montreal

Inter Miami vs LAFC

Columbus vs Toronto

Seattle vs LA Galaxy

Houston vs Vancouver

New England vs Real Salt Lake

Orlando City vs Cincinnati

DC United vs Chicago

Philadelphia vs San Jose

Dallas vs Nashville

Colorado vs Sporting KC

Portland vs Austin

Sunday

Atlanta vs Charlotte

New York Red Bulls vs Minnesota

MLS 2022 season results

Week 1

Philadelphia 1-1 Minnesota

Columbus 4-0 Vancouver

LAFC 3-0 Colorado

Dallas 1-1 Toronto

Austin 5-0 Cincinnati

San Jose 1-3 New York Red Bulls

DC United 3-0 Charlotte

Inter Miami 0-0 Chicago

Portland 2-2 New England

Orlando City 2-0 Montreal

Atlanta 3-1 Sporting KC

LA Galaxy 1-0 NYCFC

Houston 0-0 Real Salt Lake

Seattle 0-1 Nashville

Week 2

Chicago 0-0 Orlando City

New England 1-0 Dallas

Toronto 1-4 New York Red Bulls

Sporting KC 1-0 Houston

Montreal 1-2 Philadelphia

San Jose 3-3 Columbus

Vancouver 0-0 NYCFC

Cincinnati 0-1 DC United

Minnesota 1-1 Nashville

Colorado 3-0 Atlanta

Real Salt Lake 1-0 Seattle

Charlotte 0-1 LA Galaxy — Charlotte home debut sets MLS crowd record

Austin 5-1 Inter Miami

LAFC 1-1 Portland

