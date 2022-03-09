Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea could soon be part of a professional sports portfolio that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the L.A. Sparks, while British billionaire and Chelsea fan Nick Candy has released a statement saying he is interested in buying the Blues with a consortium.

Things are getting very interesting as Chelsea look to move into a new era with a new owner.

Todd Boehly is said to have joined Swiss businessman Hansjorg Wyss in a bid to buy the Blues off wantaway Roman Abramovich, who wants out of the London club.

Boehly tried to buy Chelsea in 2019 but Abramovich was not interested in selling the European Cup champions. Now, under the microscope for his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin amid the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich is ready to sell the Premier League powers.

Who else is interested?

Chelsea fan Nick Candy appears to be the leading contender to Boehly and Wyss, as he could put together a similar consortium.

Candy released the following statement via his spokesperson, as he seems keen to redevelop Stamford Bridge as part of his bid.

“Mr Candy is actively exploring a number of options for a potential bid for Chelsea. Any bid would be made in conjunction with another party and we have serious interest from several international partners. Mr Candy has a huge affinity with Chelsea.

“He has been watching matches at Stamford Bridge since the age of four. The club deserves a world-class stadium and infrastructure and Mr Candy’s unique expertise and background in real estate would be a hugely valuable asset to delivering this vision.”

Potential owners line up

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak said on Friday that he has tabled an offer to buy the Blues, while some Americans besides Boehly have been mentioned as potential bidders.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has been linked with a bid for Chelsea, while billionaire Josh Harris — already invested in Crystal Palace — owns the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is also said to be interested, while outspoken fighter Conor McGregor has claimed interest in buying the London club.

Boehly and Wyss were mentioned quickly, and Boehly’s former bid for the club sure gives these rumors legs. Still, a club with the worth and import of Chelsea will not change hands without plenty of time and consideration.

