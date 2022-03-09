Crystal Palace vs Man City: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace looks for a rare season sweep of Manchester City when it welcomes the Premier League leaders to Selhurst Park to wrap up Matchweek 29 (Watch live at 4pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

A Palace win to join its 2-0 triumph over 10-man Man City earlier this season wouldn’t just be a feather in Patrick Vieira’s cap but also a sign that the Eagles’ place on the outskirts of the Europa League and Europa Conference League picture can become steadier.

Palace’s 33 points are good for 10th place, seven behind 8th and 12 back of 7th.

Man City is still being pushed by Liverpool despite dropping just four points in 2022, six points ahead of the Reds having played one more match than the second-place team.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Man City.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathan Ferguson (thigh) and James McArthur (knock) are out, while Joel Ward (groin) is a long shot to return to the fold.

Man City team news, injuries, lineup options

Almost all of City’s injuries are along the back line or behind it. Zack Steffen and Nathan Ake are not likely to play, while Ruben Dias is out. Joao Cancelo hopes to be available but is ill, while forward Cole Palmer’s ankle is almost ready to gol

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 4pm ET Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

